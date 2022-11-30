Skip to main content

New York Mets Hope to Retain Chris Bassitt

The Mets are hoping to retain starting pitcher Chris Bassitt.
The Mets could be looking to deploy a similar rotation to what they had in 2022.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Mets are "hoping for a return" of righty pitcher Chris Bassitt, who is a free agent.

As Passan also added, the "behind the scenes action" for Bassitt could possibly lead to the soon-to-be 34-year-old signing during Winter Meetings next week.

Bassitt declined his mutual option and rejected the Mets' one-year qualifying offer as well.

After the Oakland Athletics traded Bassitt to the Mets last March, the righty posted a 3.42 ERA, 3.66 FIP and 1.14 WHIP with 167 strikeouts across 181.2 innings in 30 starts.

Beyond Bassitt, the Mets have been prioritizing Jacob deGrom, who's also a free agent.

In addition to deGrom, the Mets have met with Justin Verlander, Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga.

If the Mets re-sign Bassitt and deGrom, they would be retaining their three-headed monster atop their rotation that already has Max Scherzer.

