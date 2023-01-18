New York Mets in on top Free Agent Lefty Reliever Andrew Chafin

The Mets are reportedly in on top free agent lefty reliever Andrew Chafin.

Could the third time be the charm?

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, free agent left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin's market is heating up and the Mets are among the teams that are in on him.

The Mets tried to sign Chafin last offseason, attempted to trade for him at the deadline and are now trying to sign him in free agency again.

Last season for the Detroit Tigers, Chafin had a 2.83 ERA and 134 ERA+ across 57.1 innings. The year before, he was even more lights out, posting a 1.83 ERA and 0.932 WHIP across 68.2 innings for the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics.

Should the Mets land Chafin, they'd be adding him to an already talented backend of a bullpen that features: elite closer Edwin Diaz, Adam Ottavino, David Robertson and Brooks Raley.

In addition to Chafin, the Mets are also after lefty Zack Britton, who was limited to three games last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021.

Britton pitched for manager Buck Showalter with the Baltimore Orioles from 2011 to 2018. The 35-year-old was a two-time All-Star and won Reliever of the Year in 2016, in which he set a record with a 0.54 ERA.

