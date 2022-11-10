Skip to main content

New York Mets Interested in Michael Conforto Reunion

The Mets are reportedly interested in a reunion with Michael Conforto.
LAS VEGAS - A blast from the past.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets are considering a reunion with free agent outfielder Michael Conforto.

Conforto could be a potential Plan B option in the outfield if the Mets lose Brandon Nimmo, who's also a free agent.

Should Nimmo leave, the Mets could potentially shift Starling Marte from right field to center field, and then sign a corner outfielder such as Conforto.

The Mets extended the qualifying offer to Conforto last offseason, but did not pursue him after he declined this initial offer.

Conforto did not sign with a team and missed all of 2022 due to a shoulder injury that required surgery.

He is now healthy and his agent Scott Boras says he is drawing interest from a number of teams.

Conforto played for the Mets from 2015-2021. He may have to sign a one-year prove it deal with a team.

