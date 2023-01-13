New York Mets Interested in Tommy Pham

With Andrew McCutchen off the board, the Mets are eyeing several candidates for their fourth outfielder job.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets are considering Tommy Pham as an option.

The 34-year-old Pham slashed .238/.316/.372 with a .688 OPS, 17 home runs and 63 RBIs for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox in 2022. He also posted an abysmal -6 Outs Above Average in left field.

Pham has a reputation for being a bit of a wild card. Last season, he slapped Joc Pederson in the face over a Fantasy Football disagreement.

While the Mets have interest in Pham, they're also taking a look at the rest of the outfield market: Adam Duvall, Trey Mancini, David Peralta, Jurickson Profar.

The Mets would be better off with one of the previous names mentioned, as opposed to Pham, who doesn't appear to be the best fit for this team.

