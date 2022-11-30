Skip to main content

New York Mets Showing Interest in Ex-Yankees Reliever

The Mets are showing interest in this ex-Yankees, Dodgers reliever.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Mets have their work cut out for them as they look to rebuild their bullpen this offseason.

One name they're showing interest in used to pitch for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets are one of several teams that have shown interest in free agent reliever Tommy Kahnle

Kahnle, who found success during his four-year stint with the Yankees, has not pitched much in the last two years due to Tommy John surgery and right forearm inflammation.

Kahnle underwent his Tommy John procedure during the 2020 season, which knocked him out for all of 2021.

Upon returning in 2022, now with the Dodgers, Kahnle suffered a forearm injury that kept him out until September.

However, when he came back in September the 33-year-old looked sharp, allowing one run in 8.2 innings.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Out of the Mets' relievers from a season ago, only Edwin Diaz and Drew Smith are under contract. 

Despite his injury woes, Kahnle could be a low risk, high reward type signing for the Mets. When healthy, the righty could make a significant impact as a setup man in the Mets' bullpen.

Read More:

Rays Have Spoken With Jacob deGrom's Camp

- Mets to Meet With Free Agent Starter Carlos Rodon

- Mets Shakeup Coaching Staff

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more

Tommy KahnleEdwin DiazDrew SmithNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Showing Interest in Ex-Yankees Reliever

Report: Rays Have Spoken With Jacob deGrom's Camp

New York Mets to Meet With Free Agent Starter Carlos Rodon

Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

Report: Rays Have Spoken With Jacob deGrom's Camp

By Pat Ragazzo
Three things to watch in New York Mets' free agency.
News

New York Mets to Meet With Free Agent Starter Carlos Rodon

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have shaken up their coaching staff. Find out the changes they've made.
News

New York Mets Shakeup Coaching Staff

By Pat Ragazzo
Find out what Jose Abreu signing with the Astros means for the Mets.
News

What Jose Abreu to Astros Means for New York Mets

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom has a "good deal of interest" in re-signing with the Mets.
News

Rangers 'Seem More Confident' About Signing Carlos Rodon Than Jacob deGrom

By Pat Ragazzo
Brandon Nimmo hoping Wild Card series isn't last with New York Mets.
News

Brandon Nimmo Drawing Interest From These Teams

By Pat Ragazzo
Jacob deGrom stepped up big for the New York Mets in Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
News

MLB Insider: New York Mets Could Sign These 2 Pitchers

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets officially lost their lone lefty reliever from last season.
News

Ex-New York Mets Reliever Signs With Red Sox

By Pat Ragazzo