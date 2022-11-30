New York Mets Showing Interest in Ex-Yankees Reliever

The Mets have their work cut out for them as they look to rebuild their bullpen this offseason.

One name they're showing interest in used to pitch for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, the Mets are one of several teams that have shown interest in free agent reliever Tommy Kahnle.

Kahnle, who found success during his four-year stint with the Yankees, has not pitched much in the last two years due to Tommy John surgery and right forearm inflammation.

Kahnle underwent his Tommy John procedure during the 2020 season, which knocked him out for all of 2021.

Upon returning in 2022, now with the Dodgers, Kahnle suffered a forearm injury that kept him out until September.

However, when he came back in September the 33-year-old looked sharp, allowing one run in 8.2 innings.

Out of the Mets' relievers from a season ago, only Edwin Diaz and Drew Smith are under contract.

Despite his injury woes, Kahnle could be a low risk, high reward type signing for the Mets. When healthy, the righty could make a significant impact as a setup man in the Mets' bullpen.

Read More:

- Rays Have Spoken With Jacob deGrom's Camp

- Mets to Meet With Free Agent Starter Carlos Rodon

- Mets Shakeup Coaching Staff

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more