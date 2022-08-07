Skip to main content

New York Mets: Jacob DeGrom Electric In 2022 Citi Field Debut

Jacob deGrom made his first home start for the New York Mets in 13 months on Sunday. He did not disappoint.

It had been a long time since Mets fans got to see their ace, Jacob deGrom, pitch at Citi Field.

Thirteen months to the day to be exact.

That changed on Sunday, as deGrom took the hill with the Mets looking to take their fourth game out of five from the rival Atlanta Braves.

In front of a packed house, deGrom received standing ovation after standing ovation. Then, he returned the favor and gave fans a show.

DeGrom made up for lost time, and showed fans that he's the same old Jake. Overall, he went 5 2/3 innings, struck out 12 and yielded two runs.

That line just simply doesn't do him justice, however.

In just his second start after missing a whole calendar year, deGrom flirted with a perfect game.

DeGrom, who coming into the game was slated to throw in the 75 pitch range, allowed a two-run home run to Braves' shortstop Dansby Swanson on his 76th pitch of the afternoon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mets manager Buck Showalter yanked him immediately after the blast, to yet another rousing ovation from the Citi Field Faithful.

Joely Rodriguez retired lefty Matt Olson to end the frame and put deGrom in line for his first victory of the year.

The righty isn't there yet, but this outing was a very promising step in what should be a dramatic and exciting final two months of the season.

Hitters: beware.

Read More:

- Mets Left-Hander Joey Lucchesi Working Back From Tommy John

- Adam Ottavino Key Piece to Mets Bullpen Success

- Mets Have Possible big Plans for Brandon Nimmo Beyond '22

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@rtpiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jacob deGromNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets: Jacob DeGrom Electric In 2022 Citi Field Debut

just now

New York Mets Injury Update: Joey Lucchesi Trending In Right Direction

3 hours ago

Adam Ottavino Has Become An Integral Part of New York Mets Bullpen

6 hours ago
Jun 13, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi (47) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Update: Joey Lucchesi Trending In Right Direction

By Rob Piersall3 hours ago
Aug 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (0) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park.
News

Adam Ottavino Has Become An Integral Part of New York Mets Bullpen

By Rob Piersall6 hours ago
David Peterson stepping up in New York Mets' injury riddled starting rotation.
News

David Peterson Turns In Solid Spot Start For New York Mets

By Rob Piersall22 hours ago
Jun 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Report: Tylor Megill, Tommy Hunter

By Rob PiersallAug 6, 2022 12:40 PM EDT
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Darin Ruf (28) hits a two run double in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
News

New Acquisitions Paying Early Dividends For New York Mets' Offense

By Rob PiersallAug 6, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park.
News

New York Mets Miss Big Catch Deadline Move, But Add Productive Reinforcements

By Pat RagazzoAug 3, 2022 7:21 PM EDT
USATSI_18600269_168390281_lowres
News

New York Mets Acquire Right-Hander Mychal Givens From Chicago Cubs

By Rob PiersallAug 2, 2022 6:59 PM EDT
USATSI_18730188_168390281_lowres
News

New York Mets Acquire Darin Ruf From Giants For J.D. Davis, Prospects

By Rob PiersallAug 2, 2022 4:29 PM EDT