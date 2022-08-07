New York Mets: Jacob DeGrom Electric In 2022 Citi Field Debut

It had been a long time since Mets fans got to see their ace, Jacob deGrom, pitch at Citi Field.

Thirteen months to the day to be exact.

That changed on Sunday, as deGrom took the hill with the Mets looking to take their fourth game out of five from the rival Atlanta Braves.

In front of a packed house, deGrom received standing ovation after standing ovation. Then, he returned the favor and gave fans a show.

DeGrom made up for lost time, and showed fans that he's the same old Jake. Overall, he went 5 2/3 innings, struck out 12 and yielded two runs.

That line just simply doesn't do him justice, however.

In just his second start after missing a whole calendar year, deGrom flirted with a perfect game.

DeGrom, who coming into the game was slated to throw in the 75 pitch range, allowed a two-run home run to Braves' shortstop Dansby Swanson on his 76th pitch of the afternoon.

Mets manager Buck Showalter yanked him immediately after the blast, to yet another rousing ovation from the Citi Field Faithful.

Joely Rodriguez retired lefty Matt Olson to end the frame and put deGrom in line for his first victory of the year.

The righty isn't there yet, but this outing was a very promising step in what should be a dramatic and exciting final two months of the season.

Hitters: beware.

