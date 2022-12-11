New York Mets Land Kodai Senga on 5-Year Deal

The Mets got their guy to top off a busy week.

On Saturday night, the Mets signed Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million deal. The contract has an opt out after 2025 and a full no-trade clause.

SNY's Andy Martino was the first to report this news.

The Mets have essentially replaced Jacob deGrom, Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt with Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana and Senga.

The Mets' rotation is now constructed as: Verlander, Max Scherzer, Senga, Quintana and Carlos Carrasco. David Peterson and Tylor Megill are once again projected to be depth pieces.

Carrasco could potentially become a trade piece, as the Mets' luxury tax payroll is now $350 million, with holes left to fill in the bullpen.

As for Senga, here's what the Mets are getting in the 29-year-old NPB star.

One National League talent evaluator, who has scouted Senga: "Big arm, with swing and miss split."

The same evaluator compared Senga to Yu Darvish, but without the same sharp slider. Senga throws in the upper 90s.

The Mets have had a busy week, signing Verlander, Quintana, Brandon Nimmo and David Robertson. They have now topped things off by inking Senga to a five-year deal.

