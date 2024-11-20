New York Mets Leave Two Top 20 Prospects Exposed to Rule 5 Draft
Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline for teams to add players to their 40-man rosters and protect them from the Rule 5 Draft has passed, but the New York Mets’ roster remains at 34.
As first reported by The Athletic’s Will Sammon, the Mets did not make any additions to their 40-man roster before the deadline, leaving several players exposed to the Rule 5 Draft. Among those unprotected are right-handed pitching prospects Dom Hamel, ranked No. 15 in the Mets’ farm system by MLB Pipeline, and Mike Vasil, ranked No. 18.
Hamel, 25, was drafted by the Mets in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Armed with a 92-95 mph four-seam fastball and a high-spin slider, the Dallas Baptist College alum impressed at lower levels before struggling at Triple-A.
In 2024, Hamel posted a 6.79 ERA over 27 starts with Syracuse, striking out 124 and walking 77 in 124.1 innings. For context, New York Yankees starting pitcher and 2024 AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil posted the same walk total—which led MLB—in 27.1 more innings.
Vasil, 24, was selected five rounds after Hamel in the same draft class. He was viewed as one of the Mets’ top rising prospects heading into last season but struggled with a 6.04 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in his first Triple-A stint. Over 29 appearances (27 starts) in 2024, he struck out 109 and walked 52.
If either player is selected in MLB’s Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 11, they must remain on the active 26-man roster all season to stay with the team that selected them. If the team cuts the player, the Mets can purchase his contract for $50,000.
There is also a minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft, but players selected in that portion are not required to stay on a specific roster and cannot be offered back to their original team.
Given Hamel and Vasil’s rocky 2024 seasons, it is not a lock that another team will select them for its 26-man roster. However, both remain intriguing prospects, and their near-MLB readiness could make them appealing to a team willing to take a chance on their potential, particularly as bullpen options.
A recent example of a player taken from the Mets in the Rule 5 Draft is right-handed reliever Dedniel Núñez. After injuring his elbow with the San Francisco Giants during spring training in 2021 and undergoing Tommy John surgery, he was returned to the Mets at season’s end. Núñez has since become a key part of New York’s bullpen, posting a 2.31 ERA with 48 strikeouts over 35 innings in 2024.
Other notable players left available for Rule 5 selection include spring training standout left-hander Nate Lavender, injury-riddled third-round pick Matt Allan, and 27-year-old utility man Luke Ritter, who hit 26 home runs and drove in 93 RBIs at Triple-A last season. Below is the full list of players up for grabs:
Catchers: Hayden Senger, Matt O’Neill, Drake Osborn, Vincent Perozo
Infielders: Luke Ritter, JT Schwartz, Rowdy Jordan, William Lugo, Junior Tilien, Jefrey De Los Santos, Wyatt Young
Outfielders: Matt Rudick, Omar De Los Santos
Pitchers: Dom Hamel, Mike Vasil, Nate Lavender, Matt Allan, Jawilme Ramirez, Joander Suarez, TJ Shook, Luis Moreno, Felipe De La Cruz, Landon Marceaux, Douglas Orellana, Luis R. Rodriguez, Trey McLoughlin, Josh Hejka, Nolan Clenney, Joshua Cornielly, Raimon Gomez, Layonel Ovalles, Jeremy Peguero