New York Mets Listening to Trade Offers for Carlos Carrasco

One starter could be on the way out.

According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, the Mets are listening to trade offers for veteran right-handed starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco.

The Mets picked up Carrasco's $14 million option, which makes him an attractive trade target for teams in need of starting pitching.

The Mets recently signed Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana to replace Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker in the rotation.

David Peterson and Tylor Megill are currently slotted as depth starters for the Mets, but Peterson has arguably earned the right to compete for the fifth starter role. Mets people believe Peterson has earned that right, too.

On the other hand, if the Mets deal Carrasco, it would diminish the quality depth they've built in the rotation.

As Sherman went on to report, the Mets are worried about what Carrasco can bring in 2023 due to his age and injury history.

Carrasco, soon-to-be 36, is indeed moveable due to his one-year, affordable contract. However, there is no guarantee that the Mets trade him unless they add another depth starter via the return or on the free agent market.

