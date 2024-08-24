New York Mets Lose Starter in Latest Injury Concern
New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn has a hand contusion and will undergo additional tests Saturday, according to the team.
Blackburn was struck in the right hand and wrist area, his pitching arm, on a live drive by San Diego Padres outfielder David Peralta in the bottom of the third inning. Manager Carlos Mendoza immediately pulled Blackburn from the contest.
President of Baseball Operations David Stearns acquired Blackburn July 30 from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for right-handed pitcher Kade Morris prior to the Trade Deadline. In four starts with the Mets, Blackburn is 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA, recording 20 strikeouts and seven walks across 22 innings; he is 5-3 with a 4.19 ERA, 58 strikeouts, allowing 21 walks and 1.192 WHIP in 78 total innings with Oakland and New York this season.
The 30-year-old former first-round pick (56th overall selection by the Chicago Cubs) in the 2012 MLB Draft has already missed significant time on the injured list this season. On May 13 the Athletics transferred Blackburn from the 15-day IL to 60-day IL (stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot) and didn’t activate the Brentwood, California native until July 26, four days before he was shipped to Flushing. Now the Mets have to play this situation cautiously.
Blackburn is currently signed to a one-year, $3.45 million contract. He turns 31 in December, is arbitration eligible in 2025 and will not become an unrestricted free agent until 2026.
The Mets, who have mostly had a patchwork starting rotation in 2024 after losing promising prospect Christian Scott, on top of not having 2023 National League All-Star Kodai Senga, would likely prioritize Blackburn heavily this upcoming offseason.
Scott was placed on the 15-day IL on July 23 with a right UCL sprain. Senga, who started the regular season on the IL with a right shoulder capsule strain following spring training, has since been placed back on the IL – transferred from the 15-day to 60-day on July 28 after being activated on July 26 – with a left calf strain injury during his rehabilitation process.
The Mets’ 7-0 loss Friday to the Padres drops their overall record to 67-62, now 2.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card playoff spot in the NL. Losing Blackburn for extended time at this juncture would be a blow to the Mets’ rotational depth, and burden the bullpen once more heading into September as they attempt to chase a postseason berth.