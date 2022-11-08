New York Mets Made Preliminary Contact With Jacob deGrom's Camp

It's a start.

According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Mets have made preliminary contact with Jacob deGrom's camp, but talks haven't gone very far as of yet.

While Martino says the Mets want deGrom back, he also notes that the team would be reluctant to go to four years if another club offered that at a high average annual value figure.

As Martino reported on Monday, the Mets are going to make a strong offer to deGrom, but won't get into a free agency chase or bidding war to sign him. The Mets might be willing to go higher than their initial offer.

Per Martino, the two biggest threats to sign deGrom away from the Mets are the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers.

The Mets are unsure if deGrom wants to come back, but will soon find out as free agency progresses past the initial stages.

DeGrom declined his $30.5 million option on Monday to officially become a free agent.

