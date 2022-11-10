Skip to main content

New York Mets Make Option Decisions on Carlos Carrasco, John Curtiss

The Mets have made their option decisions on Carlos Carrasco and John Curtiss.
LAS VEGAS - The Mets will hang on to these two pitchers.

As general manager Billy Eppler revealed at GM meetings, the Mets have exercised Carlos Carrasco's $14 million club option for 2022.

This means Carrasco will remain a key piece of a Mets rotation that has a number of holes, with Jacob deGrom, Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker hitting the free agent market.

Carrasco and Max Scherzer are the only members of last year's rotation that are currently under contract. David Peterson and Tylor Megill are also candidates to crack this unit.

In his second season with the Mets, Carrasco went 15-7 and posted a 3.97 ERA across 29 starts.

In addition to Carrasco, the Mets picked up reliever John Curtiss' $775K option. The Mets signed Curtiss last spring while he rehabbed from Tommy John surgery. Now that he is healthy, he could be a candidate to make a Mets bullpen that currently only has Edwin Diaz and Drew Smith under contract.

