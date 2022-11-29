New York Mets Shakeup Coaching Staff

The Mets' coaching staff will look slightly different in 2023.

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets have promoted Eric Chavez to bench coach and Jeremy Barnes to hitting coach.

Barnes will replace Chavez as the Mets' main hitting coach. Barnes served as assistant hitting coach to Chavez last season.

Chavez was praised in his first year as Mets' hitting coach due to a number of players having turnaround campaigns such as Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil.

As Heyman went on to note, Chavez is likely seen as a future managerial candidate. He will now get to work under Buck Showalter, who just won his fourth Manager of the Year Award.

Chavez worked under Mets GM Billy Eppler in Anaheim. He was also a managerial candidate with the Angels back in 2019 before the job went to Brad Ausmus.

As for Barnes, Heyman reports that he was drawing interest from other teams, which led to his promotion.

Last year's bench coach, Glenn Sherlock, will move to a catching instructor role and will work to prevent the opposition's running game via pitch calling.

