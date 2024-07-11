New York Mets Provide Semi-Positive, But Vague Update on Injured Slugger
The news wasn't fantastic, but it also could have been worse.
Prior to Thursday's 7-0 win and series sweep over the Washington Nationals, New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza shared an update on injured right fielder Starling Marte, who just received another round of imaging on the bone bruise in his right knee.
Marte's latest MRI revealed improvement, per Mendoza, but he is still not feeling 100 percent. He is "low impact" and moving around, however, he is not yet ready to begin ramping up baseball activity.
So while it's a positive sign that Marte's knee is healing, he does not sound like he is close to either starting a rehab assignment or returning to the big-league club.
Marte landed on the 10-day IL back on June 23, which is when doctors recommended he rest for the next 15 days.
Marte had been playing through this knee issue for a few weeks at said point, forcing him to rest on certain days. But the pain became too much for the 35-year-old during the Mets' Saturday game at Wrigley Field on June 22. As a result, the veteran outfielder was pulled from action and has not played since.
In the meantime, the Mets have been rotating bench pieces Tyrone Taylor, DJ Stewart and Ben Gamel in right field. Top prospect Drew Gilbert could potentially be an option at some point, but he just began his own rehab assignment on Thursday after missing three months with a hamstring injury.
Marte struggled last season in 86 games after undergoing double groin surgery after the 2022 campaign. He never looked healthy last year, but has bounced-back in 2024 with a .278 average, a .744 OPS, seven home runs and 12 stolen bases in 66 games. That being said, his defense has slipped, which could be due to his health issues.
The Mets are finally back in a playoff position following their latest victory, and are tied with the San Diego Padres for the third and final NL Wild Card spot. They could certainly use Marte's bat back in their lineup, but his timeline to return appears to be a bit murky at the moment.