New York Mets Receive 'Good News' After Star Slugger's Injury Scare
Crisis seemingly averted for the New York Mets.
Outfielder Brandon Nimmo received an MRI on his right shoulder after exiting Sunday's 3-2 loss early after experiencing some discomfort.
As manager Carlos Mendoza shared with reporters on Monday, Nimmo's tests came back "clean" and he is day-to-day for now.
"We got good news. MRI came back clean, so structure-wise, the shoulder is in a good spot, a good place, so I think this is just day-to-day," Mendoza said prior to the Mets' series opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field.
"Overall, really good news."
Nimmo first hurt his shoulder after making a diving play in the outfield to save a run in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins on Sunday. He later took his next at-bat, but after fouling off the first pitch he had to be checked out by team trainers.
Although he was able to finish the at-bat, which resulted in a strikeout, Nimmo was removed from action in the next half inning with Jeff McNeil replacing him in left field.
After the game, Nimmo described his shoulder as "sore" with "general achiness" when speaking to reporters, but had some hope that it wouldn't be anything "too serious." This has initially proved to be the case and Mendoza was waiting to see if he'd be available off the bench on Monday night.
Nimmo has endured an extended slump, as he has slashed an anemic .165/.279/.270 across his last 30 games. That being said, he had a strong series against the Marlins over the weekend, going 4-for-12 with two home runs and four RBIs.
The Mets are hoping that Nimmo can get back into the starting lineup in the coming days and pick up where he left off recently at the plate.