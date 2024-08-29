Inside The Mets

New York Mets' Reliever Could be in Danger of Landing Back on IL

This New York Mets reliever may be on his way back to the injured list.

Jun 12, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Dedniel Nunez (72) reacts after being taken out of the game against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
After nearly spending a month on the injured list, this relief pitcher for the New York Mets may end up back on the shelf with less than 30 games to go in the regular season.

Dedniel Nunez, who has been having a breakout season for the Mets in 2024, was recently activated off the IL as he was recovering from a right pronator strain in his right forearm. After making one relief appearance for New York since that injury, he may be heading back to the shelf.

Mets Manager Carlos Mendoza spoke to reporters after the team's crushing loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday and said that Nunez is considered to be day-to-day with right foreman tightness.

"He’s not recovering well," Mendoza said. "He played catch, not recovering well. He was reassessed before the game and continued to feel some tightness in the forearm area. It’s day-to-day, we’ll see what we got here."

Mendoza also did not say whether or not Nunez will need a second stint on the injured list as the team will reevaluate the right-hander on Thursday. The 28-year-old pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres and went 1.2 innings while striking out three batters and giving up just one hit.

If Nunez does end up on the IL again, it will be a fatal blow to the Mets' bullpen and the entire team overall as they saw their deficit in the National League Wild Card standings reach four games behind the red-hot Atlanta Braves.

In 25 appearances this season, Nunez has pitched to a 2.31 ERA in 35 innings and has 48 strikeouts.

