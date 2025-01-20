New York Mets Remaining Free Agent Right-Handed Bullpen Options
Last Friday, the New York Mets addressed a key bullpen need by signing longtime Atlanta Braves southpaw A.J. Minter to a two-year, $22 million deal. With that left-handed vacancy now filled, adding another right-handed reliever could be their next priority.
This offseason, the Mets have brought in several affordable relievers who will compete for roster spots in spring training: Dylan Covey, Chris Devenski, Justin Hagenman, Hobie Harris, Anthony Gose, and most recently, Austin Warren, claimed off waivers. Except for Gose, all of these players are right-handed, leaving Minter and Danny Young as the only lefties currently locked into the major league bullpen.
With top free-agent reliever Tanner Scott opting to join the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers on a four-year, $72 million deal, there are no more clear-cut high-leverage left-handed relievers available. As a result, the Mets' remaining bullpen upgrades will likely come from the right side.
Here is a look at some of the top remaining right-handed bullpen options in free agency:
David Robertson
Robertson, who turns 40 in April, posted a 3.00 ERA, 2.65 FIP, 1.11 WHIP, and a 12.4 K/9 rate over a career-high 72 innings with the Texas Rangers in 2024. The veteran right-hander featured a mix of cutter, slider, and knuckle curve, showing no signs of slowing down as a dominant setup man for closer Kirby Yates.
The 16-year veteran previously spent half of the 2023 season with the Mets before being traded to the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline. While in Queens, he posted a 2.05 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 9.8 K/9 rate in 40 appearances, recording 14 saves.
A return to the Mets could provide the chance to revisit the elite eighth- and ninth-inning duo with closer Edwin Díaz, a combination that was never fully realized due to Díaz's right patellar tendon injury in the World Baseball Classic that kept him out for the 2023 season.
Kirby Yates
Yates, soon to be 38, made his second All-Star team in 2024, posting a 1.17 ERA over 61.2 innings while converting 33 of 34 save opportunities. A two-pitch pitcher, Yates relied heavily on his 93 mph fastball, which produced a +18 run value in 2024, ranking 15th among all MLB pitches, according to Statcast.
Though Yates struggles with walks (ranking in the eighth percentile in walk rate at 11.8%), his elite strikeout rate of 35.9% places him in the 98th percentile, making him a dangerous weapon despite control issues.
Should Yates join the Mets, his closing experience could provide added flexibility in a setup role behind Díaz.
Kenley Jansen
One of the top closers of his generation, Jansen enters the 2025 season ranked fourth on the all-time saves list with 447. The 37-year-old is just 32 saves away from surpassing Hall of Famer Lee Smith and could very well reach 500 career saves with a couple more seasons of strong performance.
Joining the Mets could pose a challenge for Jansen in terms of chasing career milestones, given that Díaz is firmly established as their closer. However, it would provide him the chance to pitch for a contender.
In a September interview with MassLive’s Chris Cotillo, Jansen described the past two seasons with the Boston Red Sox as a “disappointment” due to missing the postseason, emphasizing his desire to prioritize winning in his next free-agent contract.
Over the past two seasons, Jansen has posted a 3.44 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, and 10.3 K/9 rate, converting 56 of 64 save opportunities. His cutter, which he threw 84.9% of the time last season, produced a +7 run value, and his slider (+3 run value) and sinker (+1 run value) also performed well.
Carlos Estévez
Estévez, 32, was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies midseason in 2024 after spending the first part of the year with the Los Angeles Angels. The 2023 All-Star posted a 2.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 8.2 K/9 rate, recording 26 saves in 31 chances.
In Game 4 of the NLDS, Estévez entered in the bottom of the sixth inning with a 1-0 lead and the bases loaded before surrendering a grand slam to star shortstop Francisco Lindor. The Mets held the lead and eliminated the Phillies to advance to the NLCS.
Despite a rough postseason performance, Estévez showed positive signs during the regular season. He improved his walk rate from 11% in 2023 to 5.7% in 2024, and his four-seam fastball, which averaged 96.8 mph, generated a +6 run value. The fireballer also throws a slider (+4 run value) and changeup (+2 run value).
Which 2024 Mets are still out there?
If Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns opts for a more cost-effective route, two members of the 2024 bullpen remain available: Ryne Stanek and Phil Maton.
Stanek, acquired at the trade deadline, struggled initially but became a reliable piece after Dedniel Núñez’s injury. The 33-year-old posted a 4.88 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 63 appearances but pitched to a 3.38 ERA in eight postseason innings.
Maton, acquired in a separate trade in July, impressed in the regular season with a 2.51 ERA and 2.57 FIP over 31 appearances. Though his postseason performance faltered (four home runs allowed in 6.1 innings), Maton’s ground-ball rate (46.5%) and strikeout rate (26.5%) make him an intriguing option.
Other expected bullpen returnees on the current roster include Reed Garrett, Sean Reid-Foley, and swingmen José Buttó and Tylor Megill. Additionally, the Mets could consider moving top free-agent signing and two-time All-Star closer Clay Holmes back to the bullpen, should their plan to stretch him out as a starter fall short.