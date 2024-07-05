New York Mets Reportedly Expected to Keep These 2 Superstar Sluggers
The New York Mets went from rock bottom to playing the league's best brand of baseball by going 20-10 since May 30.
As a result, it's now realistic to see them as buyers ahead of the trade deadline at the end of the month with bullpen being the likely focus.
Not too long ago, the belief was that the Mets would deal superstar first baseman Pete Alonso and hitting savant DH J.D. Martinez, two sluggers playing on expiring contracts, at the deadline. However, that doesn't sound like the plan anymore.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets are expected to hang on to Alonso and J.D. Martinez at the deadline.
"The hitting market has taken a big hit with Pete Alonso and J.D. Martinez almost surely staying," Heyman wrote in The Post.
Alonso and Martinez could certainly help out any contender with their bats in the middle of a lineup. That said, the Mets are 2.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the NL at 42-43 in a weak race. For that, they are likely to keep their no. 3 and no. 4 hitters as they push for the postseason.
Martinez has helped ignite the Mets' offense, which has been the best in baseball since late-May. A number of his teammates have credited his hitting knowledge as a key factor in the club's turnaround as well.
As for Alonso, he is the Mets' homegrown star, and has made it clear that he doesn't want to be traded and hopes to stay in Queens for the foreseeable future, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. The 29-year-old is set to become a free agent in the offseason, and the Mets will likely make a serious run at re-signing him. If they were to trade him this summer, it would certainly hurt their chances of retaining him this winter.
As Heyman revealed, a trade involving Alonso and/or Martinez isn't expected to happen.