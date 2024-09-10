New York Mets Reveal Reason For Scratching Paul Blackburn From Start
The New York Mets scratched Paul Blackburn from his scheduled start Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters in his press conference prior to the start of the game Blackburn had back pain after his Triple-A Syracuse rehab outing and his back locked up on him during preparation on Sunday. Blackburn will not pitch in New York’s series in Toronto, and could undergo further testing for the back injury if necessary.
Following Mendoza confirming Blackburn’s back discomfort and imminent scratch, Tylor Megill was inserted as the spot starter in his absence. The Mets couldn’t have asked for a better performance from Megill, who pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, two walks and recording nine strikeouts in a 3-2 New York victory on relatively short notice.
For Blackburn, who was acquired by the Mets from the Oakland Athletics in a trade on July 30, this isn’t the first time he is missing playing time this season, although his two prior stints on the injured list were for unrelated reasons. Blackburn landed on the 15-day IL (stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot) on May 13, and on the 15-day IL for a second time on August 25 for a right hand contusion.
In 14 starts, the 30-year old Blackburn is 5-4, with a 4.66 ERA, 59 strikeouts and 1.29 WHIP across 75.1 innings in 2024. He was acquired to add pitching depth, but hasn’t been as effective (5.18 ERA in 24.1 innings) since arriving in Queens before the Trade Deadline.
For Megill, who has been afforded multiple opportunities to stick as a starting pitcher during his tenure with the Mets organization, while this may not be a momentum-shifting outing, it may be enough to earn him some extra roster security during this current postseason chase. Combined with his effort Monday, Megill has only conceded our earned runs across three appearances – two wins, 17.1 innings – since being recalled from Syracuse on August 30.
The Mets, who with a record of 79-65 maintain a one game lead ahead of the Atlanta Braves for the final Wild Card spot in the National League playoff race, need every ounce of injury luck they can get. If Megill can continue pitching effectively down the stretch, it boosts the rotation this month, and (optimistically) possibly the bullpen the month after.