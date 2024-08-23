New York Mets Reveal Return Date For Promising Reliever
With less than a quarter of the regular season schedule remaining, the New York Mets remain in a heated battle for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
Each game takes on more importance, therefore it's vital for key pieces to return for the Mets to make a playoff push.
The good news for the Mets is Dedniel Nunez's return is coming on Friday, according to manager Carlos Mendoza, as reported by Mets beat writer Tim Healey.
Nunez made a rehab appearance with Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday and threw a scoreless inning on 12 pitches. The Mets decided that Nunez only needed one rehab outing before rejoining the team for their series in San Diego against the Padres, a team they're chasing in the Wild Card race.
Nunez went down with a right pronator strain and was placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 24.
The Mets' bullpen has been decimated with injuries this season. Drew Smith and Brooks Raley both underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery earlier in the year.
With a middle-of-the-pack team ERA of 4.14, the return of Nunez is welcome heading into the final six weeks of the regular season. Prior to going down with injury, Nunez was one of the best arms out of the Mets' bullpen, posting an ERA of 2.43 and a 0.93 WHIP in 24 appearances.
Nunez will likely return as the main setup man to closer Edwin Diaz, which will help Mendoza navigate the late innings of games. Along with Jose Butto, the Mets will have a reliable high-leverage trio in their bullpen, which could be enough combined with an opportunistic offense to carry the team into the postseason.