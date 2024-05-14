New York Mets Right-Hander With 3.00 ERA Could Be Traded
The New York Mets are in as tough of a position as any team in baseball heading into the trade deadline. While there's talent on the roster that could put together a decent stretch to possibly earn a Wild Card spot, some of their top players could also fetch them prospects who could help them as future trade assets or players.
Looking ahead to the MLB trade deadline, Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed players who could become targets, listing Luis Severino of the Mets.
"The Mets could have a darned good sale with their prescient short-term signings. J.D. Martinez, Jose Quintana, Sean Manaea are among other logical trade candidates."
30-year-old, Severino signed a one-year, $13 million deal during the offseason. The right-hander has thrown as well as anyone could've hoped for, currently holding an ERA of 3.00. He's struck out 41 in 45.0 innings pitched.
Severino likely won't require a team to trade a massive haul to land him, but a team desperate for pitching could be interested in landing the veteran. Pitching is always at a premium around the deadline and teams have overpaid in the past to land an arm who could potentially help them.
The two-time All-Star has shown signs of being a potential ace but has dealt with injuries over the past few seasons.
From the Mets' perspective, Severino could be someone they bring back next season. The expectation is for Steve Cohen to spend in similar ways to what he's done in the past, attempting to put together a roster of winning a World Series.
If Severino continues to pitch how he has, he'd be an ideal fit in the four or five slot of the rotation.
The front office will be challenged with many difficult decisions ahead of the deadline. If they show any bit of life heading into July, it'll make their jobs even tougher.