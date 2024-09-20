Inside The Mets

New York Mets Set Rehab Start Date For Ace Kodai Senga

The New York Mets have scheduled a rehab start for ace hurler Kodai Senga, who is trying to make it back before the regular season ends.

Jul 26, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga (34) looks back at the main scoreboard during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Mets may be getting a much-needed starting pitcher back in their rotation soon.

Prior to New York's game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that ace starting pitcher Kodai Senga will make a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

According to Mendoza, Senga will throw one-to-two innings with a pitch count of 30-35 in his rehab start with Syracuse.

If all goes well, the Mets could activate Senga from the IL next Friday in their final series of the regular season, which will be in Milwaukee against the Brewers.

The expectation is that Senga will return as a starter, despite the fact that he won't be fully stretched out. The Mets would need to piggyback a long reliever behind the ace if/when he makes it back.

Senga, who has been limited to just one start this season, missed the first four months of the 2024 campaign with a shoulder strain and triceps inflammation. Upon returning from the IL, the righty went down with a high-grade calf strain in his lone outing of the year against the Braves on July 26.

With Senga's potential return to the rotation this season, it will be without question a much-needed addition for the Mets as they're looking to lockdown a Wild Card spot in the National League.

The Mets entered play on Friday night holding the tiebreaker over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second spot and sitting two games up on the Atlanta Braves for the third position.

Logan VanDine

