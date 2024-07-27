Inside The Mets

New York Mets Should Enter Sweepstakes For All-Star Closer Ahead of Trade Deadline

The surging New York Mets should get more aggressive in the sweepstakes for this All-Star closer, who is being pursued by a number of contenders.

Pat Ragazzo

Jul 14, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Tanner Scott (66) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 14, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Marlins relief pitcher Tanner Scott (66) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports / Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New York Mets have been surging, and now hold the top NL Wild Card spot, as well as second-place in the NL East.

At least one rival general manager told SNY's baseball insider Andy Martino that the Mets are "going for it" ahead of the trade deadline, as the July 30 date creeps closer in the next three days.

So if the Mets are truly going to be aggressive at the deadline, despite the initial belief that they would be soft buyers, Miami Marlins All-Star lefty closer Tanner Scott is the big splash move they should make.

However, there is already hefty competition for his services, as MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post revealed on Saturday morning that the cross-town rival New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners are all believed to be "prominently involved" in talks with the Marlins regarding a trade for Scott.

Scott has a dazzling 1.18 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, 53 strikeouts and 18 saves across 45.2 innings this season. The 30-year-old is a rental, but would enhance any contender's bullpen down the stretch of the season, and is in high-demand on the trade market.

Scott has blown just two saves this year, and has not allowed a run since June 13. Mets current closer Edwin Diaz has had an up-and-down season coming off major knee surgery and dealing with a shoulder impingement that landed him on the IL for a brief stint. Diaz has blown five saves and holds a 3.94 ERA, but has posted a 1.35 ERA in his last 6.2 innings.

Scott has struggled with his command at times, and has issued 27 walks in 2024. Regardless, he would provide a major boost in the Mets' bullpen, as the southpaw and Diaz would form a strong 1-2 late-inning punch.

Published
Pat Ragazzo

PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the reporter, publisher, site manager and executive editor for the Mets and Yankees websites on Sports Illustrated. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He appears on several major TV Network stations including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11, SNY and NY1; and is frequently heard on ESPN New York FM 98.7 FM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM as a guest. Pat also serves as the Mets insider for the "Allow Me 2 Be Frank" podcast hosted by Frank "The Tank" Fleming of Barstool Sports. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News