New York Mets Should Enter Sweepstakes For All-Star Closer Ahead of Trade Deadline
The New York Mets have been surging, and now hold the top NL Wild Card spot, as well as second-place in the NL East.
At least one rival general manager told SNY's baseball insider Andy Martino that the Mets are "going for it" ahead of the trade deadline, as the July 30 date creeps closer in the next three days.
So if the Mets are truly going to be aggressive at the deadline, despite the initial belief that they would be soft buyers, Miami Marlins All-Star lefty closer Tanner Scott is the big splash move they should make.
However, there is already hefty competition for his services, as MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post revealed on Saturday morning that the cross-town rival New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners are all believed to be "prominently involved" in talks with the Marlins regarding a trade for Scott.
Scott has a dazzling 1.18 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, 53 strikeouts and 18 saves across 45.2 innings this season. The 30-year-old is a rental, but would enhance any contender's bullpen down the stretch of the season, and is in high-demand on the trade market.
Scott has blown just two saves this year, and has not allowed a run since June 13. Mets current closer Edwin Diaz has had an up-and-down season coming off major knee surgery and dealing with a shoulder impingement that landed him on the IL for a brief stint. Diaz has blown five saves and holds a 3.94 ERA, but has posted a 1.35 ERA in his last 6.2 innings.
Scott has struggled with his command at times, and has issued 27 walks in 2024. Regardless, he would provide a major boost in the Mets' bullpen, as the southpaw and Diaz would form a strong 1-2 late-inning punch.