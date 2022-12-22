Skip to main content

New York Mets Sign Infielder Danny Mendick to One-Year, $1 Million Deal

The Mets added to their depth early Thursday morning, as they signed infielder Danny Mendick to a one-year, $1 million pact.

Shortly after trading catcher James McCann to the Baltimore Orioles late on Wednesday, the New York Mets again dipped into the free agent market, as they picked up infielder Danny Mendick on a one-year, $1 million deal, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Mendick, 29, spent parts of four seasons with the Chicago White Sox before being non-tendered in November.

In 31 games with Chicago in 2022, Mendick had a .289/.343/.443 slash line with a 125 wRC+, .344 wOBA and a career high 0.8 fWAR.

In June, Mendick tore his anterior cruciate ligament and missed the remainder of the year.

Due to the injury, Mendick likely won't be ready for 2023 Opening Day, but comes with four years of team control and has two minor league options remaining.

With the acquistion, the Mets will have to clear two 40-man roster spots. 

The subtraction of McCann knocked the roster down to 38, but the team still has to make the reported signings of infielder Carlos Correa, right-handed pitcher Adam Ottavino and catcher Omar Narváez official as well.

