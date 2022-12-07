Skip to main content

New York Mets Sign Jose Quintana to 2-year Deal

The Mets have signed Jose Quintana to a two-year deal.
SAN DIEGO - The Mets keep adding to their rotation.

On Wednesday, the Mets signed left-handed starting pitcher Jose Quintana to a two-year, $26 million deal.

The Athletic's Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal were the first to report on this agreement and contract figures.

Quintana is coming off a career-year, in which he posted a 2.93 ERA and 137 strikeouts across 165.2 innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals.

The addition of Quintana, who turns 34 in January, fills out a Mets rotation that features Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Carlos Carrasco and David Peterson.

However, per multiple reports, the Mets aren't done going after starters and are still pursuing Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga.

Regardless, Quintana was a solid add for a Mets team that is in need of pitching due to the significant amount of free agent arms from last year's roster.

