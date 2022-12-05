Skip to main content

New York Mets Sign Justin Verlander to Mega Contract

The Mets have signed Justin Verlander to a mega contract.
The Mets got their man.

With Jacob deGrom bolting for the Texas Rangers over the weekend, the Mets got their ace to replace him in Justin Verlander.

On Monday, the Mets signed Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal that includes a third-year vesting option. Verlander's deal will tie Max Scherzer's $43 million average annual value.

SNY's Andy Martino was first on the agreement and Jon Heyman of The New York Post had the figures.

Verlander will be reunited with Scherzer atop the Mets rotation, as this ace duo spent five seasons together on the Detroit Tigers from 2010-2014.

Although Verlander turns 40 in February, and Scherzer turns 39 in July, both pitchers are still at the top of their game. Verlander is also fresh off winning the third Cy Young Award of his career in 2022.

With the Mets crossing off big name starter from their to-do list, they can now shift their focus towards acquiring another mid-rotation pitcher or two, bullpen pieces and an outfielder, whether it be Brandon Nimmo or his replacement. The Mets got their big fish in Verlander, now they can focus on filling the rest of their holes.

