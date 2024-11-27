New York Mets Sign Promising Veteran Reliever to Minor League Deal
The New York Mets are continuing to add depth to their bullpen.
On Wednesday, the team announced that they signed veteran left-handed relief pitcher Genesis Cabrera to a minor league deal with an invitation to MLB spring training.
Cabrera is coming off a season with the Toronto Blue Jays, where he posted a 3.59 ERA, a 1.47 WHIP and 50 strikeouts across 62.2 innings (69 appearances).
Toronto removed Cabrera from their 40-man roster earlier in the month and assigned him to Triple-A Buffalo. However, Cabrera rejected the assignment and ultimately became a free agent, which led to him signing with the Mets.
Cabrera, 28, has had some success in the big-leagues in the past, but struggles with his command. The hard-throwing lefty had a below-average 10.7% walk rate in 2024 and has never walked less than 10% of the batters he has faced in a season.
For his career, Cabrera has pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals and Blue Jays, posting a 3.89 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP, 268 strikeouts and five saves in 272 appearances.
The southpaw has proven he can be serviceable in a big-league bullpen and comes with high-leverage experience. Upon being acquired by the Blue Jays in July of 2023, Cabrera produced a 2.66 ERA in his final 29 appearances of the campaign.
Danny Young is currently the only left-hander on the Mets' 40-man roster, so taking a flier on Cabrera makes sense as a low risk, high upside option.
Cabrera will certainly be competing for a spot in the Mets' bullpen come spring training. In the very least, the lefty can serve as an experienced depth arm in Triple-A.