New York Mets Starting Rotation Beginning  to Take Shape With Recent Signing of Rick Porcello

Justin Rimpi

The New York Mets starting rotation is starting to take shape as the team recently signed 2016 American League CY Young Award winner Rick Porcello.

Porcello is a native of New Jersey and is coming off the worst year of his professional career in 2019 with the Boston Red Sox. Porcello, 30, was 14-12 with a career-worst 5.52 E.R.A. in 2019.

Porcello signed a one-year contract for $10 million with the Mets.

General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen has solidified his starting rotation in recent days with the signing of former St. Louis Cardinals starter Michael Wacha, and now the bringing of Porcello into the fold will give the 'Amazins' a deep rotation heading into 2020. 

The Mets have four great pitchers to help anchor their starting rotation with two-time reigning CY Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Marcus Stroman. 

Porcello will no longer be called upon the ace of a pitching staff, like he was at previous stops with the Detroit Tigers and the Red Sox. 

The decision by Van Wagenen to sign a pitcher that has struggled mightily to regain the form from his CY Young Award winning season is head scratching to say the least. Porcello has posted a 4.65, 4.28, and 5.52 E.R.A. over the past three season's (2017-2019).

Porcello, Wacha, Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo will all be in the running to be the Mets fifth starter in 2020, and this will cause first-year manager Carlos Beltran to make some tough decisions as to which of these players will find themselves in the bullpen in 2020.

Van Wagenen has been shopping in the bargain bin with the signings of both Wacha and Porcello. Both of these men have struggled to regain their form from year's prior. Wacha had a historic 2013 Postseason run, and has been a middling pitcher ever since, and Porcello has had an underwhelming past three years.

Instead of Van Wagenen going out, and signing a high-profile starter, he is trying to answer the questions regarding the back end of the rotation by signing two players that look to be far past their prime.

