New York Mets Sign Top International Catching Prospect

The Mets have signed one of the top international catching prospects available.

The more the merrier.

The Mets added to their organization's talented group of catchers by signing top international prospect Daiverson Gutierrez.

Gutierrez is a 17-year-old native of Venezuela. According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the young prospect received a $1.9 million signing bonus.

As Puma went on to note, Gutierrez has a power right-handed bat with a plus arm and advanced skills behind the plate.

Gutierrez now joins top prospect Francisco Alvarez and 2022 first-round draft pick, Kevin Parada, as the organization's young highly touted trio of catchers.

Per Puma, the Mets had a signing pool of $5.284 million and also signed outfielder Anthony Baptist and shortstop Christopher Larez, giving the organization three players from MLB pipeline's top 50 list. According to the list, Gutierrez was No. 27, Baptist was No. 29 and Larez was No. 43.

