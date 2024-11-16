New York Mets Sign Two-Way Veteran to Minor League Deal
The New York Mets are strengthening their infield and late-game pitching depth.
On Friday, the Mets signed veteran second baseman Donovan Walton to a minor league contract, according to the team's transactions page. Walton has since been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse.
Walton, 30, brings 70 games of big league experience, nine of which came with the San Francisco Giants in 2024. He was previously selected by the Mets in the 36th round of the 2012 MLB Draft but did not sign, ultimately landing with the Seattle Mariners as a fifth-round pick in 2016 after a four-year collegiate career at Oklahoma State University.
The lefty bat went 3-for-22 (.136) with one home run and two RBIs in the majors this past season, but recorded impressive stats in the minors. In 99 games with Triple-A Sacramento, Walton posted a .306/.380/.441 slash line (.821 OPS) with seven home runs, four triples, 51 RBIs, and 53 runs in 387 plate appearances. His 107 wRC+ indicates he was 7% above league average offensively.
Defensively, Walton showcased versatility, playing 56 games at second base, 23 at shortstop, 13 at third base, and five in left field. He also served as the designated hitter four times and even made 10 appearances on the mound.
In 12 innings of relief, Walton went 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. He allowed five runs (three earned) on 11 hits, striking out two and walking six. His first two appearances came in extra innings, where he earned wins after tossing two scoreless frames in each, despite inheriting a ghost runner. Walton also pitched a scoreless ninth inning against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 14.
On Nov. 1, Walton was outrighted off the Giants' 40-man roster and elected free agency three days later. He faces a challenging path to the Mets' big league roster, with minor league infielders Brett Baty, Luis De Los Santos, and Ronny Mauricio already occupying spots on the 40-man roster.
Also ahead of him is versatile prospect Luisangel Acuña, who impressed during his first 39 MLB at-bats to close out the regular season and earned a spot on the postseason roster as a bench option during the Mets' NLCS run. Mets' No. 2 prospect Jett Williams, who is not on the 40-man roster, also plays shortstop but spent most of his recent Arizona Fall League stint in center field.