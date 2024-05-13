New York Mets Slugger Voted Among Top Stars to Get Moved by MLB Execs
It was an exciting Sunday in the Queens as the New York Mets hit a walk-off home run against the Atlanta Braves, avoiding the sweep against one of their biggest rivals.
At 19-20 and already eight games out of first place in arguably the best division in baseball, the Mets are in an interesting position moving forward. They have players on the roster who could be traded that should return them decent packages, but they could also be a part of the team moving forward in a big way.
The name of the season has been Pete Alonso. Perhaps the best power hitter in the sport, Alonso has yet to come to an agreement on a contract extension, a concerning sign given he hits free agency at the end of the season.
While New York has struggled this season and the chances of making the playoffs look slim, the 29-year-old has been too good to move for a rental package. Whatever team he gets traded to will view him as a rental due to his free agency situation, causing a likely smaller return.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently asked executives around the league which stars they expect to get moved by the trade deadline. In his poll, Alonso received the second most votes, the only player on the Mets who received a vote.
“If a contender is looking to add a power bat, Alonso could be the best one available,” an AL executive said. “The only question is whether the Mets want to keep him, and if they think trading him will fracture the relationship leading up to free agency.”
Trading him isn't the logical thing to do for multiple reasons, but the biggest could be the signal it sends to other players around the league. If the front office doesn't want to pay a guy who became the fourth-fastest in MLB history to hit 200 home runs, what does that mean for others in the future?
It's an interesting situation and one the front office will need to figure out.