The New York Mets Have Many Questions Surrounding Their Starting Rotation Heading Into 2020 Season

Justin Rimpi

After what can only be categorized as a tumultuous off season for the New York Mets, the uncertainty does not come to an end just because Spring Training has officially begun.

First-year skipper Luis Rojas, who already has a great deal of pressure on him due to the way he became the Mets manager, will have to decide how he would like to craft his starting rotation heading into 2020.

The team's top four starters seem like no-brainers, but that is where the ease stops. The top of the Mets rotation will consist of two-time reigning CY Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Marcus Stroman and Steven Matz. The fifth starter is the spot in the starting rotation that will be up for grabs throughout the next month.

The plausible options for Rojas to be the fifth starter are:

Rick Porcello, Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo. 

Porcello signed with the Mets this off season, and seems to be the front runner to notch this coveted spot in the starting rotation by Opening Day. Porcello, the winner of the 2016 CY Young Award, has struggled over the past three seasons to replicate his performance from that season. His CY Young pedigree should give him the nod over his less-accomplished competitors.

General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen, who has been known to meddle in the day-to-day operations of the club, may apply pressure to Rojas so one of his biggest off season signings will not start the year in the bullpen. 

Wacha struggled in 2019 posting a 4.76 E.R.A., the second-highest mark of his career. After spending the first seven years of his career with St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander hopes that a change of scenery will help to rejuvenate a career that once looked very promising.

Lugo's Spring Training could not have gotten off to a worst start as he suffered a fracture to his left pinky toe in a hotel incident a few days ago. With Lugo vying to be more than a spot starter for the team this season, he has been put in a difficult position with this latest setback. Lugo was always going to have an uphill battle in front of him to nab the fifth spot in the rotation. Even with such a minor injury, that will not cause Lugo to miss significant time, he will once again be used as a jack of all trades out of the bullpen.

On Opening Day the Mets will have a rotation that will feature deGrom, Syndergaard, Stroman, Matz, and Porcello. The team has great depth, and many of the pitchers that will start off the year in the bullpen will be needed to fill in at various times during such a long season.

It is imperative that Rojas does not let players like Lugo, Wacha, Robert Gsellman and others to get discouraged about being passed over for a spot in the starting rotation. In order for the "Amazin's to reach their full potential in 2020, all hands will have to be on deck as it pertains to the pitching staff.  

