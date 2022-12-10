Skip to main content

New York Mets Still Pursuing Kodai Senga

Despite their recent signings, the Mets are still pursuing Kodai Senga.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

They're still after him.

The Mets signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Brandon Nimmo and David Robertson this week to bring their luxury tax payroll to a record $335 million, per RosterResource.

However, they aren't finished.

According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Mets want Senga "badly" and continue to pursue him.

As a source told Inside the Mets earlier in the week, the Mets love Senga and would consider going 5-6 years on a deal, which is what the pitcher is rumored to be asking for.

In addition to the Mets, at least five other teams are interested in Senga: the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In 11 seasons in the NPB, Senga is 104-51, a 2.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP in 275 games.

Senga has a fastball in the upper-90's and a devastating splitter, which scouts are calling a legitimate put away pitch.

Read More:

Mets Sign David Robertson to 1-Year Deal

- Mets Sign Brandon Nimmo to 8-Year Deal

- Mets Sign Jose Quintana to 2-year Deal

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more

Justin VerlanderJose QuintanaBrandon NimmoDavid RobertsonNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Still Pursuing Kodai Senga

New York Mets Sign David Robertson to 1-Year Deal

New York Mets Sign Brandon Nimmo to 8-Year Deal

The Mets have signed David Robertson to a one-year deal.
News

New York Mets Sign David Robertson to 1-Year Deal

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have maintained dialogue with free agent center fielder Brandon Nimmo.
News

New York Mets Sign Brandon Nimmo to 8-Year Deal

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets are showing "continued interest" in Kodai Senga.
News

Where Things Stand With Kodai Senga, Brandon Nimmo

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have maintained dialogue with free agent center fielder Brandon Nimmo.
News

New York Mets to Consider Signing Brandon Nimmo, Kodai Senga

By Pat Ragazzo
USATSI_19111690
News

New York Mets Acquire Lefty Reliever from Rays via Trade

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have signed Jose Quintana to a two-year deal.
News

New York Mets Sign Jose Quintana to 2-year Deal

By Pat Ragazzo
Why Taijuan Walker should be in New York Mets' postseason rotation.
News

New York Mets Lose Taijuan Walker to Phillies

By Pat Ragazzo
The Mets have signed two familiar faces to minor league deals.
News

New York Mets Sign 2 Pitchers to Minor League Deals

By Pat Ragazzo