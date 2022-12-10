New York Mets Still Pursuing Kodai Senga

They're still after him.

The Mets signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Brandon Nimmo and David Robertson this week to bring their luxury tax payroll to a record $335 million, per RosterResource.

However, they aren't finished.

According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Mets want Senga "badly" and continue to pursue him.

As a source told Inside the Mets earlier in the week, the Mets love Senga and would consider going 5-6 years on a deal, which is what the pitcher is rumored to be asking for.

In addition to the Mets, at least five other teams are interested in Senga: the Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, per Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

In 11 seasons in the NPB, Senga is 104-51, a 2.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP in 275 games.

Senga has a fastball in the upper-90's and a devastating splitter, which scouts are calling a legitimate put away pitch.

Read More:

- Mets Sign David Robertson to 1-Year Deal

- Mets Sign Brandon Nimmo to 8-Year Deal

- Mets Sign Jose Quintana to 2-year Deal

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more