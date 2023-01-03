New York Mets Tab Eric Hinske As New Assistant Hitting Coach

The former American League Rookie-of-the Year and 12-year MLB veteran will join the New York Mets' coaching staff.

The New York Mets continue to round out their coaching staff.

On Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Mets are hiring Eric Hinske as their new assistant hitting coach.

Hinske, 45, won the American League Rookie-of-the-Year award with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2002, and spent 12 years total in the majors.

Since retiring, Hinske has coached for the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamonbacks, though he sat out the 2022 season.

Last year's Mets hitting coach, Eric Chavez, was bumped up to bench coach this winter. His assistant coach in 2022, Jeremy Barnes, will now serve as the team's hitting coach, with Hinske taking over Barnes's previous role.

New York also hired former Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals coach, Jeff Albert, to be the director of hitting back in November.

Hinske previously worked for Mets' general manager, Billy Eppler, in 2018 when they were both with the Angels.

