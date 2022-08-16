New York Mets to Call Up Top Prospect Brett Baty

Mets fans: say hello to the third baseman of the future.

According to Michael Mayer of MetsMerized, New York is expected to call-up top prospect, Brett Baty, after a slew of injuries to their infield corps.

Baty, 22, was recently promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit .364/.462/.364 in just six games.

A former first round pick, Baty was tearing the cover off the ball at Double-A Binghamton this season, to the tune of a .312/.406/.544 clip, 159 wRC+, .415 wOBA and 19 long balls.

Eduardo Escobar, who was scratched from Tuesday night's Mets lineup, looks likely to head to the injured list.

On Monday, Luis Guillorme was also sidelined after pulling his groin the day prior.

For Baty and the Mets, this is a monumental move, and one that should be a big injection for this team as they look to make the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Read More:

- What Carlos Carrasco's Injury Could Mean For Mets

- How Bobby Bonilla's Infamous Contract Deferral Selling For $180 Thousand Came to Be

- Is It Time For the New York Mets to Consider Brett Baty or Mark Vientos?

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@rtpiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.