New York Mets to Call Up Top Prospect Brett Baty

After a slew of injuries to members of the New York Mets infield, the team has responded in a big way by calling up top prospect, Brett Baty.

Mets fans: say hello to the third baseman of the future.

According to Michael Mayer of MetsMerized, New York is expected to call-up top prospect, Brett Baty, after a slew of injuries to their infield corps.

Baty, 22, was recently promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit .364/.462/.364 in just six games.

A former first round pick, Baty was tearing the cover off the ball at Double-A Binghamton this season, to the tune of a .312/.406/.544 clip, 159 wRC+, .415 wOBA and 19 long balls.

Eduardo Escobar, who was scratched from Tuesday night's Mets lineup, looks likely to head to the injured list.

On Monday, Luis Guillorme was also sidelined after pulling his groin the day prior.

For Baty and the Mets, this is a monumental move, and one that should be a big injection for this team as they look to make the playoffs for the first time in six years.

New York Mets

Jun 28, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Citi Field.
Bobby Bonilla of the New York Mets looks on before a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 15, 1999 at Shea Stadium in New York.
Aug 15, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco (59) in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park.
May 19, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets second baseman Luis Guillorme (13) reacts after scoring a run against the St. Louis Cardinals on a ground out by Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (not pictured) during the fifth inning at Citi Field.
Jul 27, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field.
Mar 13, 2022; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos reacts before taking batting practice during spring training.
Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
Apr 25, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Trevor May (65) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium.
