New York Mets’ Top Prospect Leaves AFL Game After Injury Scare
New York Mets top prospect Jett Williams ended his 2024 season the way it began — with an injury.
In the bottom of the first inning of Thursday’s Arizona Fall League finale, Williams sprinted to deep left-center to make a catch but collided with the outfield wall. After throwing the ball to the cutoff man, he tossed his glove in the air and collapsed in pain.
He stayed down for several minutes, and was eventually helped off the field by a trainer. Though he was removed from the game, Williams walked off the field under his own power, albeit with a noticeable limp.
The 21-year-old Williams, who recorded just 148 plate appearances across three minor league levels this season, had undergone wrist surgery in June to repair an injury suffered in April. He returned to action in late-August, but his season was marked by missed time.
In a brief rehab assignment with Low-A St. Lucie, Williams hit .250 in 12 at-bats before moving up to Double-A Binghamton. In 22 games there, he posted a .172/.287/.241 slash line with four doubles and one triple. After the Double-A season concluded, he earned his first promotion to Triple-A Syracuse, where he impressed by hitting .364/.533/.546, adding four doubles in the final six games.
Ranked No. 2 in the Mets’ system by MLB Pipeline, Williams has demonstrated considerable upside when healthy. In 2023, he was named the Mets' Minor League Player of the Year, leading the organization’s full-season minor leaguers with a .425 on-base percentage, .876 OPS, eight triples, 81 runs, and 45 stolen bases. His 104 walks not only led the Mets but also ranked second in all of minor league baseball.
The Arizona Fall League offers prospects like Williams a chance for further development, especially for those who missed significant time during the regular season. Alongside Williams on the Scottsdale Scorpions are Mets’ No. 3 prospect Drew Gilbert and No. 20 prospect Jacob Reimer. Even veteran infielder Jeff McNeil took some at-bats in the AFL as part of a rehab stint before joining the Mets’ NLCS roster.
While Williams primarily played shortstop during the regular season, the Mets kept him in center field in the Arizona Fall League to help him get more comfortable out there. With Francisco Lindor firmly entrenched at shortstop in New York, Williams’ best path to future big league playing time may come through a full-time position change.
In his first 21 AFL games, Williams slashed .225/.370/.388 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 100 plate appearances. During his final at-bat of the season, he was hit by a pitch in the elbow while batting second in the top of the first inning.