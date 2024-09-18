New York Mets' Top Prospect Surprisingly an Option to Rejoin Team
The New York Mets may recall their former first-round draft pick back up from the minor leagues to help in their pursuit of a postseason berth.
After being sidelined for three weeks with a fractured finger, Infielder Brett Baty has been activated from the IL by the Triple-A Syracuse Mets.
Despite initial fear that Baty would miss the rest of the season upon his injury, he is now back in the lineup for Syracuse and will be DH'ing in their game on Wednesday against the Charlotte Knights.
With Baty back in action, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters that the 24-year-old is "in play" to return to the major leagues this year.
"I had a report a couple of days ago, he was scheduled to face live pitching in Port St. Lucie and the goal was for him to be in the lineup for Syracuse today which is the case," Mendoza said. "So, he’s feeling good. I think there’s no limitations there, so he’s gonna play, get at-bats and we’ll see where we’re at after the season is over for them."
Prior to breaking his finger, Baty was thriving at the plate in the minors and seen as a realistic option for the Mets as a September call-up.
In Syracuse this season, Baty is slashing .259/.355/.523 with a .878 OPS and has slugged 16 home runs with 43 RBIs in 220 at-bats.
However, he has had his struggles at the plate at the major league level throughout his career and this season was no different. Baty hit just .229/.306/.327 with an OPS of .633, four home runs and 16 RBIs in 153 at-bats with the Mets in 2024. In late-May, Baty lost the starting third base job to Mark Vientos, who has thrived in this role.
With Vientos solidifying his claim at the hot corner, Baty could still help the Mets out as a versatile infield depth option and left-handed bat off the bench as the team pushes towards the postseason.