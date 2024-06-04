New York Mets Trade Deadline Needs All About Selling for the Future
To put things lightly, the New York Mets season has gone as bad as ever. While they were expected to have some struggles entering the season, this is much worse than anyone ever thought.
From questionable comments out of the locker room, horrible play, and a feeling of players not caring, something has to change.
The expectation around the league is that Steve Cohen will do whatever he needs to do to put together a competitive roster in 2025. As Mets fans saw during the previous two years, that doesn't always lead to success.
However, it's one way to, at the very least, attempt to win.
Entering the trade deadline, New York has multiple players that other teams should be interested in. The main one is Pete Alonso, who hits free agency at the end of the year.
While the Alonso days haven't ended in a World Series, there's no denying that he's one of the best players in baseball. His power has been something the game has hardly ever seen. When thinking about power hitters around the league, Alonso is one of the first that comes to mind.
So, why would the front office not extend him? Well, there are a few ways they can look at it. One, Alonso will cost a ton. His statistics indicate that he's worth that, but it'd still be a massive financial commitment.
Two, they could get a decent package in return for him at the deadline. It likely won't be anything special considering he'd be viewed as a rental. but he's still a massive slugger who teams want.
On the other hand, if the plans are for the Mets to compete for a World Series in 2025, moving the Florida native doesn't help that cause.
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, however, Alonso's one of the players most likely to be dealt. He wrote that their focus is to trade for as many good young players as they can at the deadline.
"The Mets have needs all over the diamond and throughout the pitching staff. Trading for as many good young players as they can would be their best play at the deadline."
Young players are always welcomed in any farm system. Baseball is the toughest sport in the world when it comes to identifying prospects, though. Even if they land an elite-level prospect for him, chances are, that player won't ever find the success that he has.
No matter what, the front office has to win this deadline in any sort of way.