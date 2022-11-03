Skip to main content

New York Mets Tried to Trade for Edwin Diaz's Brother

One of the trades the Mets tried to make last summer would've reunited two brothers in their bullpen.

According to SNY insider Andy Martino, the Mets reached out to the Cincinnati Reds last July about star closer Edwin Diaz's younger brother Alexis.

As Martino went on to report, the price tag for Alexis was so high that he was pretty much deemed unavailable.

Like big brother, Diaz had a stellar season in 2022, posting a 1.84 ERA with 10 saves across 54 appearances for the Reds.

While it is currently unknown whether the Reds will make Diaz available this winter, his price tag would likely remain high given he is under cheap team control for the next five years.

As for his older brother, general manager Billy Eppler said the Mets would "absolutely" like to retain Diaz, who is expected to receive a record-setting contract in free agency.

As Martino reported, the Mets are prioritizing Diaz and center fielder Brandon Nimmo as we inch closer to the start of free agency.

