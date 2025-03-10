Inside The Mets

New York Mets' veteran bat to make Grapefruit League debut amid knee issue

Mets outfielder Starling Marte is set to make his Grapefruit League debut on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals after battling a knee injury.

Logan VanDine

Feb 17, 2025; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) works during a spring training workout at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
As the New York Mets continue to be plagued with injuries this spring, they're now expected to have one of their key veteran players make his spring training debut.

According to Tim Healey of Newsday, veteran outfielder/designated hitter Starling Marte will make his Grapefruit League debut on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals; he will be returning from a bone bruise in his right knee that has bothered him since the start of camp. The 36-year-old will be batting sixth as New York's DH.

Marte's anticipated spring debut for the Mets is certainly encouraging, as their lineup had recently taken a major hit. On Sunday, manager Carlos Mendoza announced that starting catcher Francisco Alvarez will miss six to eight weeks and undergo surgery after fracturing the hamate bone on his left hand.

Marte, who's in the final year of a four-year, $78 million contract he signed with the Mets in November 2021, has been plagued by injuries over the last two seasons. The veteran was an All-Star in 2022, but was limited to 86 games in 2023 due to a groin strain and 94 games last season due to a right knee injury.

The Mets have also made it no secret this offseason that they have been trying to find a trade partner for the outfielder, especially after signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a record-setting contract and bringing back fan favorite Jesse Winker to a one-year deal. The Amazins' did, however, reportedly have a deal in place with the Kansas City Royals during the Winter Meetings that included Marte in exchange for relief pitcher Hunter Harvey, but that deal never transpired.

For now, Marte is still a New York Met and will look to make an impact offensively for them as his future in Flushing, Queens, is uncertain at this point.

