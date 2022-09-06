Skip to main content

MLB Insider Predicts Historic Contract for New York Mets Closer Edwin Diaz

MLB insider predicts record-setting contract for New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz.

It's abundantly clear that the New York Mets will have to back up the brinks truck this offseason if they want to keep their elite closer in Queens.

So, how much money will billionaire owner Steve Cohen have to spend to retain Edwin Diaz in free agency?

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Mets will likely have to dish out a record-setting contract if they want Diaz to stick around.

As Passan told The Pat McAfee Show of Diaz (Tweet captured by Talkin' Baseball):

“This is his free agent year right now, and he’s been the best reliever in baseball. And he’s going to go out, and he may this offseason become the first $100 million closer.”

Diaz has produced a historically dominant season for the Mets during his contract year. The hard-throwing closer has struck out 101 out 206 batters he has faced, while posting a 1.52 ERA and 29 saves in 53 1/3 innings. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Diaz will turn 29 in March of 2023. Should he land an $100 million contract, he could potentially sign on for four-years, thus earning $25 million average annual value.

Read More:

Mets Failed Lineup Upgrades Could Cost NL East Crown

- Mets ace Max Scherzer Leaves Game With Apparent Injury

- Jean Segura Trolls Mets, Jacob deGrom

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Edwin DiazNew York Mets

Read More

MLB Insider Predicts Historic Contract for New York Mets Closer Edwin Diaz

New York Mets Failed Lineup Upgrades Could Cost NL East Crown

Jean Segura Trolls New York Mets, Jacob deGrom

Sep 4, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) hits a single in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Failed Lineup Upgrades Could Cost NL East Crown

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field.
News

Jean Segura Trolls New York Mets, Jacob deGrom

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer (21) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer Leaves Game With Apparent Injury

By Pat Ragazzo
How Francisco Alvarez could force New York Mets' hand.
News

New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez Avoids Serious Injury

By Pat Ragazzo
Mets catcher James McCann may have rediscovered his swing after another prolonged stay on the IL.
News

New York Mets Catcher James McCann's Silver Lining in Injury Riddled Season

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty will undergo thumb surgery on Thursday.
News

New York Mets 3B Brett Baty to Undergo Surgery

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 5, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets right fielder Michael Conforto (30) advances to third base during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
News

Sources: Houston Astros Offered Michael Conforto Multi-Year Deal

By Pat Ragazzo
Aug 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (22) celebrates after a home run in his first career at-bat against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park.
News

New York Mets Injury Updates: Tylor Megill, Brett Baty, Luis Guillorme

By Pat Ragazzo