It's abundantly clear that the New York Mets will have to back up the brinks truck this offseason if they want to keep their elite closer in Queens.

So, how much money will billionaire owner Steve Cohen have to spend to retain Edwin Diaz in free agency?

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Mets will likely have to dish out a record-setting contract if they want Diaz to stick around.

As Passan told The Pat McAfee Show of Diaz (Tweet captured by Talkin' Baseball):

“This is his free agent year right now, and he’s been the best reliever in baseball. And he’s going to go out, and he may this offseason become the first $100 million closer.”

Diaz has produced a historically dominant season for the Mets during his contract year. The hard-throwing closer has struck out 101 out 206 batters he has faced, while posting a 1.52 ERA and 29 saves in 53 1/3 innings.

Diaz will turn 29 in March of 2023. Should he land an $100 million contract, he could potentially sign on for four-years, thus earning $25 million average annual value.

