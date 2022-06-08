Skip to main content

MLB Insider says Starling Marte Likely Headed for IL

MLB Insider says Starling Marte likely headed for IL.

As we await the test results of New York Mets injured stars Pete Alonso (hand) and Starling Marte (quad tightness), one MLB Insider indicated that at least one of them could miss time. 

According to The New York Post's Jon Heyman, Marte was heading for an MRI on his left quad on Wednesday, but the Mets believe he will likely land on the IL. 

While Marte's MRI results have yet to be revealed, Triple A Syracuse outfielder Khalil Lee is on his way to meet the team in San Diego, per Mike Puma of The New York Post.

After a rough start in Triple A this season, Lee was demoted two levels to Single A Port St. Lucie. However, he has been on fire at the plate since returning to Syracuse on May 24, raising his batting average by .084 points. 

Marte injured his quad on a caught stealing to end the top of the first inning at Petco Park on Tuesday night during the Mets' 7-0 loss to the Padres. If he does land on the IL, this would be a significant loss for the Mets. 

As for Alonso, initial X-Rays on his right hand were negative on Tuesday night after getting plunked by Yu Darvish. Alonso was headed for further imaging to confirm there are no fractures. Dom Smith is in the lineup for Triple A Syracuse, while Lee was deliberately left out in order to travel out west to join the big-league club. 

