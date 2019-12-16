The New York Mets officially signed New Jersey native, and 2016 CY Young Award winner, Rick Porcello to a one-year $10 million contract on Monday.

"Rick has been one of the most dependable, durable starters of the last decade,” Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen said. “He is a proven winner who has reached the pinnacle of the sport on both a team level and as an individual with a World Series championship and a Cy Young Award.”

Porcello has been on a steep decline in the three years since his CY Young Award winning campaign for the Boston Red Sox. The righty had an E.R.A. of 4.65 in 2017, 4.28 in 2018, and a career-high 5.52 E.R.A. this past season.

The Mets, and Van Wagenen, locked up a pitcher that seems to be on the down slope of his professional career if his recent performances are to be taken at face value.

Even though Porcello has struggled mightily as of late he is still one of the most dependable pitchers in all of Major League Baseball. Porcello has made 30 starts in all but two of 11 seasons in the league.

Porcello has also notched double-digit win totals in 10 of 11 season's.

Porcello will find himself in a fight to be the team's fifth starter for the 2020 season. The club's top four starters are firmly locked in with two-time reigning CY Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Marcus Stroman.

Once Zack Wheeler left the friendly confines of Citi Field to sign a deal with the N.L. East rival Philadelphia Phillies, a glaring need arose for a player to round out the 'Amazin's' top-flight starting rotation.

Porcello will be battling it out with newly signed starting pitcher Michael Wacha in addition to Robert Gsellman and Seth Lugo. Both Gsellman and Lugo were in the bullpen for a majority of the 2019 season, but have experience as starting pitchers.

The Mets hope the New Jersey native can experience a career resurgence in Flushing, and be the missing piece that would round out one of the best rotations in the entire league.

The Mets designated Stephen Nogosek for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.