Pete Alonso Sets New York Mets Single-Season RBI Record

There's a new record holder in Mets history.

First baseman Pete Alonso reached 125 RBIs on Sunday, which is the highest mark for a Met in a single-season in franchise history.

Alonso eclipsed this record on a 451-foot moonshot two-run home run in the fourth inning of play against the Oakland Athletics. This was Alonso's 39th homer of the year and RBI No. 124 and No. 125.

The Mets' previous record was held by Mike Piazza (1999) and David Wright (2008).

In addition to the Mets' single-season RBI record, Alonso hit 53 home runs back in 2019, which is the most in a campaign in club history.

