New York Mets Re-Sign Veteran Catcher to Bolster Depth
The Mets have added their second catcher of the offseason.
According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets have re-signed veteran catcher Michael Perez to a minor league deal.
The Mets acquired Perez from the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for cash considerations and he appeared in a total of six games for New York afterward.
Perez's first hit as a Met came against the Philadelphia Phillies when he collected a key two-run single.
Throughout the 30-year-old's career he has slashed .174/.244/.301 across five seasons for the Tampa Bay Rays, Pirates and Mets.
Perez is expected to begin the 2023 season catching for Triple-A Syracuse and adds depth for the Mets in this area.
The Mets' 40-man roster currently carries the following catchers: Tomas Nido, Omar Narvaez and Francisco Alvarez.
New York signed Narvaez earlier in the offseason on a two-year, $15 million deal.
They also bought out Nido's final two years arbitration with a two-year, $3.7 million contract.
