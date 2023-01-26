New York Mets Re-Sign Veteran Catcher to Bolster Depth

The Mets have brought back a familiar face to bolster their organization's catching depth.

The Mets have added their second catcher of the offseason.

According to Mike Puma of The New York Post, the Mets have re-signed veteran catcher Michael Perez to a minor league deal.

The Mets acquired Perez from the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for cash considerations and he appeared in a total of six games for New York afterward.

Perez's first hit as a Met came against the Philadelphia Phillies when he collected a key two-run single.

Throughout the 30-year-old's career he has slashed .174/.244/.301 across five seasons for the Tampa Bay Rays, Pirates and Mets.

Perez is expected to begin the 2023 season catching for Triple-A Syracuse and adds depth for the Mets in this area.

The Mets' 40-man roster currently carries the following catchers: Tomas Nido, Omar Narvaez and Francisco Alvarez.

New York signed Narvaez earlier in the offseason on a two-year, $15 million deal.

They also bought out Nido's final two years arbitration with a two-year, $3.7 million contract.

