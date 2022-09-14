Skip to main content

Red Sox DFA Ex-New York Mets Reliever After Debacle Outing

Red Sox designated this former Mets reliever for assignment.
This former Met was let go by a team for the second time this season.

The Boston Red Sox designated Jeurys Familia for assignment after he allowed a three-run double and suffered an extra innings loss to the Yankees on Tuesday night.

Familia’s tenure with the Red Sox lasted just 10 games, in which he posted a 6.10 ERA.

According to the veteran righty, he will take the remainder of the regular season to rest, before preparing for next year.

The soon to be 33-year-old began the season with the Philadelphia Phillies, who he signed a one-year deal with in the offseason.

But after producing an abysmal 6.09 ERA in 38 appearances the Phillies also designated him for assignment.

Familia spent a decade with the Mets across two stints from 2012-2018 and 2019-2021. The righty was traded to the Oakland Athletics at the 2018 trade deadline.

Familia was the Mets’ closer for a number of years, recording a 3.24 ERA and 124 saves during his time in Queens. 

