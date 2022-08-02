Ex-New York Mets INF Robinson Canó Let Go by 3rd Team This Season

Will this time be the nail in the coffin?

Former New York Mets infielder Robinson Canó’s future is again up in the air, as he was designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Canó, 39, began this year with the Mets, but was designated for assignment after hitting just .195/.233/.268 in 12 games.

The San Diego Padres picked him up after he was released by the Mets, but didn’t fare much better. In 12 games for the Friars, Canó hit .091/.118/.091.

The second baseman was designated for assignment again, but stayed with San Diego and played for their Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahas.

The Braves then swooped in and acquired Canó right before their last matchup with the Mets, however, he wasn’t a difference maker as New York won the series and Canó was more or less held at bay.

Canó hit just .154/.185/.192 in his time with Atlanta at the time of being DFA’d.

After two steroid suspensions and pushing 40-years-old, it appears Father Time has caught up with Canó.

However, should he latch on with another team, he will be owed the league minimum from them. The Mets are still paying him the remainder of his contract through 2023.

