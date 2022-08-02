Skip to main content

Ex-New York Mets INF Robinson Canó Let Go by 3rd Team This Season

Ex-New York Mets infielder Robinson Canó was let go by a team for the third time this season.

Will this time be the nail in the coffin?

Former New York Mets infielder Robinson Canó’s future is again up in the air, as he was designated for assignment by the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Canó, 39, began this year with the Mets, but was designated for assignment after hitting just .195/.233/.268 in 12 games.

The San Diego Padres picked him up after he was released by the Mets, but didn’t fare much better. In 12 games for the Friars, Canó hit .091/.118/.091.

The second baseman was designated for assignment again, but stayed with San Diego and played for their Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahas.

The Braves then swooped in and acquired Canó right before their last matchup with the Mets, however, he wasn’t a difference maker as New York won the series and Canó was more or less held at bay.

Canó hit just .154/.185/.192 in his time with Atlanta at the time of being DFA’d.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After two steroid suspensions and pushing 40-years-old, it appears Father Time has caught up with Canó.

However, should he latch on with another team, he will be owed the league minimum from them. The Mets are still paying him the remainder of his contract through 2023.

Read More:

- Mets Have Possible big Plans for Brandon Nimmo Beyond '22

- Mets ace Jacob deGrom Still Plans to Opt-Out After Season

- Shohei Ohtani Unlikely to be Dealt, Mets Remain Intrigued

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@RTPiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Robinson CanoNew York Mets

Read More

Ex-New York Mets INF Robinson Canó Let Go by 3rd Team This Season

30 seconds ago

New York Mets Have Possible big Plans for Brandon Nimmo Beyond '22

1 hour ago

Price Tags on J.D. Martinez, Willson Contreras Remain High for New York Mets, Rival Teams

22 hours ago
Jul 6, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a three-home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the tenth inning at Great American Ball Park.
News

New York Mets Have Possible big Plans for Brandon Nimmo Beyond '22

By Rob Piersall1 hour ago
Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) hits a double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at Fenway Park.
News

Price Tags on J.D. Martinez, Willson Contreras Remain High for New York Mets, Rival Teams

By Pat Ragazzo22 hours ago
Mar 27, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) throws a pitch in the first inning during spring training against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
News

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom Still Plans to Opt-Out After Season

By Pat RagazzoJul 31, 2022 3:53 PM EDT
Jul 16, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reaches first on a fielding error committed by Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) during the third inning at Angel Stadium.
News

Shohei Ohtani Unlikely to be Dealt, New York Mets Remain Intrigued

By Pat RagazzoJul 30, 2022 1:59 PM EDT
Jul 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (34) throws a pitch against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium.
News

Yankees Eyeing Ex-New York Mets SP Noah Syndergaard

By Rob PiersallJul 30, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom provides update on rehab.
News

Jacob deGrom Expected to Come off IL for New York Mets

By Pat RagazzoJul 30, 2022 1:19 AM EDT
Jul 18, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; American League designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) of the Boston Red Sox during batting practice at Dodger Stadium.
News

New York Mets' Trade Deadline Updates: J.D. Martinez, Willson Contreras

By Pat RagazzoJul 29, 2022 11:35 PM EDT
May 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Tyler Naquin (12) scores on a double hit by first baseman Joey Votto (not pictured) in the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park.
News

Trying to Make Sense of New York Mets' Latest Trade for Tyler Naquin, Lefty Relief Help

By Pat RagazzoJul 29, 2022 1:31 AM EDT