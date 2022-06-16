Skip to main content

New York Mets Outfielder Starling Marte Exits Game After Hit by Pitch

NEW YORK - The Mets dodged another injury scare after extending their league-leading hit by pitch total to 43. 

Starling Marte, who evaded a quad strain eight days ago in San Diego, was plunked on the inside of his right wrist with a 97 mph sinker from Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes on Wednesday night. 

Marte was struck in the wrist area by Burnes in the bottom of the sixth with the Mets trailing the Brewers 10-1. The right fielder was seen shaking his hand, before manager Buck Showalter and a trainer emerged from the team's dugout to check on him.

After doing some grip tests near first base, Marte exited the game with Showalter and the trainer. The 33-year-old was replaced by Nick Plummer in right field. 

On the bright side, the Mets later announced that Marte's X-Rays came back negative for a fracture. He is considered day-to-day with a right forearm contusion. 

Marte missed three games last week on the Mets' west coast road trip due to quad tightness, before returning on Sunday for their series finale in Anaheim with the Los Angeles Angels.

