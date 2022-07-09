New York Mets’ Starling Marte, James McCann Exit Game With Injuries

NEW YORK — The Mets lost two starting position players on Saturday.

Right fielder Starling Marte (left groin tightness) and catcher James McCann (left side tightness) both exited the Mets' latest game against the Miami Marlins with injuries. The Mets announced that they will both undergo imaging on Sunday.

First it was Marte, who left following the top of the fourth inning. Marte was seen getting looked at by a Mets trainer, before manager Buck Showalter came out to make a lineup change. As a result, Marte exited the game and was replaced by pinch-hitter Ender Inciarte in the bottom half.

Marte has been red-hot at the plate for the Mets, batting .394 with an 1.096 on an eight-game hitting streak. Since May 1, the outfielder is hitting .319 with an .885 OPS.

Marte previously dealt with quad tightness, which caused him to miss three games in early June during the Mets’ 10-game west coast trip. However, he was able to avoid the IL and has been available ever since.

The Mets could already be without Jeff McNeil, who is expected to go on the paternity list after Sunday’s game, for their crucial series with the NL East rival Braves in Atlanta this week. They cannot afford to lose Marte as well.

As for McCann, he appeared to come up gingerly after tagging out a runner at home plate. McCann recently returned from a 6 1/2 week stay on the IL after undergoing surgery to repair a broken hamate bone.

