Starling Marte's New York Mets Return "not imminent."

NEW YORK - Not the best news for the Mets.

According to manager Buck Showalter, Starling Marte still has his fractured middle finger immobilized in a splint, recently received an injection, and continues to experience discomfort.

Although Marte's latest CT scan showed improved healing, he is still unable to grip a ball or bat.

"It's not imminent that he's a player," Showalter said of Marte.

When asked when Marte might be expected back, Showalter revealed that this is currently unclear.

"There's nothing definitive at this point. We're just waiting for the pain and discomfort and healing to all workout. I know It's really frustrating for him."

Marte has been on the IL for three weeks after getting plunked on the finger by a 95 mph fastball during the Mets' series in Pittsburgh.

With the Mets and Braves sitting tied atop the NL East, and a crucial upcoming weekend series at Truist Park looming, it doesn't sound like Marte will be available.

