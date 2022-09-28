Skip to main content

Starling Marte's New York Mets Return 'Not Imminent'

Starling Marte's New York Mets Return "not imminent."
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

NEW YORK - Not the best news for the Mets.

According to manager Buck Showalter, Starling Marte still has his fractured middle finger immobilized in a splint, recently received an injection, and continues to experience discomfort.

Although Marte's latest CT scan showed improved healing, he is still unable to grip a ball or bat.

"It's not imminent that he's a player," Showalter said of Marte.

When asked when Marte might be expected back, Showalter revealed that this is currently unclear.

"There's nothing definitive at this point. We're just waiting for the pain and discomfort and healing to all workout. I know It's really frustrating for him."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Marte has been on the IL for three weeks after getting plunked on the finger by a 95 mph fastball during the Mets' series in Pittsburgh.

With the Mets and Braves sitting tied atop the NL East, and a crucial upcoming weekend series at Truist Park looming, it doesn't sound like Marte will be available.

Read More:

- Nationals Announcer Mocks Mets, Pete Alonso

- Pete Alonso Sets Mets Single-Season RBI Record

- Francisco Alvarez Call-Up Not Being Ruled out, but Unlikely in '22

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Starling MarteNew York Mets

Read More

Starling Marte's New York Mets Return 'Not Imminent'

Hurricane Ian Could Disrupt Pivotal New York Mets-Braves Series

Nationals Announcer Mocks New York Mets, Pete Alonso

Hurricane Ian could disrupt New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves series.
News

Hurricane Ian Could Disrupt Pivotal New York Mets-Braves Series

By Pat Ragazzo
Nationals TV analyst Kyle Frandsen mocks New York Mets, Pete Alonso
News

Nationals Announcer Mocks New York Mets, Pete Alonso

By Pat Ragazzo
Will Darin Ruf be on the Mets' postseason roster?
News

New York Mets Mailbag: Will Darin Ruf be on Postseason Roster?

By Pat Ragazzo
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso wins co-NL Player of the week.
News

New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso Wins Co-NL Player of Week

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 1, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets right fielder Starling Marte (6) during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Update: Starling Marte

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 25, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) gestures after hitting a home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum.
News

Pete Alonso Sets New York Mets Single-Season RBI Record

By Pat Ragazzo
Report: New York Mets not ruling out top prospect Francisco Alvarez's MLB debut in 2022.
News

Francisco Alvarez Call-Up Not Being Ruled out, but Unlikely in '22

By Pat Ragazzo
Sep 7, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) deliver a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park.
News

MLB Insider Identifies AL West Team as Potential Jacob deGrom Suitor

By Pat Ragazzo